CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — More flooding downpours and storms developed Tuesday evening, not related to Idalia… yet. That’s expected to change by Wednesday evening.

After Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in the Big Bend area of Florida, it will move northeast over land and gradually weaken. However, tropical storm conditions are expected as it skims along the Carolina coast, where they’re preparing for storm surge flooding and possible tornadoes.

We’ll be on the northern and western edges of Idalia, so it will spread some of the widespread, heavy rain our way Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

The higher rainfall totals (3″–6″) are expected south and east of Charlotte but could be close. This could lead to flooding, which is why a Flood Watch has been issued for Wednesday and Thursday for Charlotte and the counties south and east.

Gusty winds will develop by Wednesday evening, too. Gusts of 35-40 mph are enough to cause some tree damage, especially on saturated ground.

Stay weather-aware! Remember never to attempt driving through a flooded road. This will be out of here Thursday afternoon, making for a nice kickoff to the holiday weekend!

Tonight: Lingering showers & storms early. Low 73.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy, with rain developing by evening. High 83.