(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Heavy rain and isolated storms from overnight are tapering off quickly this morning as 60s have taken hold around the Queen City.

Partly Cloudy skies will dominate today as temperatures climb into the upper 70s through the afternoon. Wind will mainly come out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour before shifting out of the northwest overnight.

Late this afternoon and evening can see a few isolated storms develop as pockets of sunshine provide a bit more instability in the atmosphere. These storms will likely be focused along the I-40 corridor and track south & east throughout the evening between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

We have a Marginal Risk for severe weather with the main threat being large hail and damaging winds. The biggest punch from these will likely be focused to our east towards Raleigh.

Saturday will start the weekend dry and warm with highs making a run for the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A low pressure system will track towards the Carolinas on Sunday bringing cooler temperatures and scattered storms to end the weekend.

Low 70s and sunshine will dominate through early next week.

Today: Morning Rain with Partly Cloudy Skies and Afternoon Storms. High: 77.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 56.