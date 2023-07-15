(PINPOINT FORECAST) — Looking a bit stormy late afternoon and evening as a broad area of low-pressure swings through.

Last night’s storms may have missed you, but you have a chance tonight. Sunday same pattern low to mid-90s and muggy.

Early next week will feature a bit less humidity, but still just as hot. Highs remain in the low to mid-90s for a while longer!

Saturday: Partly cloudy with more showers & storms. High 91.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Smaller chance of a shower/storm. 74/92.