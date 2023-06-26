CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The week started with sunshine and heat before the storms rolled in.

Several severe storms did damage around the region, producing intense wind gusts and large hail. Storms will continue to push east and move out overnight, leaving us with a dry start in the morning.

Hail and wind damage reports from the storm in Iredell & Davie Co. @Queen_City_News #ncwx pic.twitter.com/IPRbyPnvld — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) June 26, 2023

As the cold front moves east, mid-week will be drier and slightly less humid. But a few wraparound showers are still possible Tuesday afternoon and evening, mainly north of Charlotte and in the mountains. Most neighborhoods will stay dry.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Temps remain on the hot side the rest of the week and into the weekend, with the theme in the upper 80s to low 90s. After a brief break from the stormy weather mid-week, summertime storm chances return for Friday into the weekend.

Tonight: Lingering showers & storms. Low 67.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Small shower chance. High 88.