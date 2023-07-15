(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! After a sunny start, the clouds developed quickly, and with that, showers and storms for the Carolinas. We are expecting more scattered storm activity through the evening hours before starting to fade overnight. Sunday will start a likely five-day stretch of hot and generally sunny weather for the region with day after day in the middle 90s.

As for tonight and your Sunday, scattered showers and storms will continue this evening, with some of these storms potentially being on the severe side with the concern for strong and damaging winds. These storms could potentially impact night two of the Luke Combs concert this evening so please be weather aware if you are heading out this evening. The storms should fade overnight with your Sunday looking generally dry, sunny, and hot with high temperatures pushing right back up toward the mid-90s.

Heading into next week we are expecting more of the same for the region with high temperatures pushing up into the mid and even upper 90s by the middle of the week. Along with the heat the humidity will also be a major issue by Wednesday with Heat Advisories a distinct possibility for the Carolinas. Our next chance for showers and storms will be starting on Thursday and continuing into next weekend with a potential front moving into the region.

In the meantime, pack the umbrella this evening and get ready to sweat Sunday! Have a great night!