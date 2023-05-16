(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Scattered strong and severe storms developed Tuesday evening ahead of a cold front and area of low pressure. There have been many reports of hail, and the storm did some damage in the Cherryville area.

Storms will gradually weaken and move out tonight, leaving us with a dry start to Wednesday morning. As the front settles south, clouds will linger over parts of upstate South Carolina, and a few showers can’t be ruled out.

Moisture may increase again even more on Thursday, leading to more showers, again mainly south of Charlotte. But it won’t be as warm Thursday. It could be a struggle for highs to reach the mid-70s.

Heading into the weekend, highs are up around 80 as another cold front approaches. This could spark more showers and storms on Saturday.

Tonight: Showers & storms ending. Low 66.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Small shower chance south. High 83.