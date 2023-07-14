CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – A stormy Friday afternoon and evening for many neighborhoods!

Along with damaging wind or hail, flooding was also a big threat, and a Flood Watch continues for Stanly, Anson, and Richmond counties until midnight.

Watch for flooding in parts of Richmond & Chesterfield counties! 2-3 inches of rain has fallen and heavy rain continues. I'm tracking on @Queen_City_News @ 6! pic.twitter.com/e3vYlQD8W5 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) July 14, 2023

Most of the rain will move out to leave us with a dry start to the weekend. But by the afternoon and evening, outside plans could get rained out at least briefly, with more storms expected. Again, any severe storms could produce damaging wind gusts or hail. Stay weather aware!

Some rain or storms could last deep into the night Saturday/early Sunday morning. But Sunday afternoon and evening are looking drier and still hot!

Click here to see our latest Pinpoint Weather forecast! 🌤️🌦️

Highs will be in the low 90s this weekend.

Early next week will feature a bit less humidity but still be just as hot. Highs remain in the low to mid-90s for a while longer!

Tonight: Showers/storms ending. Low 73.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with more showers & storms. High 91.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Smaller chance of a shower/storm. 74/92.