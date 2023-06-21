CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Just as summer officially began, we had another round of rainy, cloudy, and cooler weather!

The summer solstice happened at 10:57 this morning. Thursday, it’s more of the same.

2:50pm: It's damp, it's muggy, and it's about 20 degrees cooler than the average late-June high. More showers & storms incoming as a Flood Watch remains in effect. I'm tracking on @Queen_City_News starting @ 4! pic.twitter.com/Q8EswFaa94 — Tara Lane (@TaraLanewx) June 21, 2023

Flooding will continue to be the primary threat with any additional heavy rain. A Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday afternoon. Strong or severe storms will also be possible Thursday, mainly south and east of Charlotte. That’s where storms could produce damaging wind or a brief tornado; stay weather aware.

Friday is when we start to get back to a typical summer pattern. Low pressure will begin to move out, ending the widespread rain coverage. But a few showers and storms will still be in the forecast, with more sunshine and heating on the way.

That will continue into the weekend — hot and humid, with a few spotty PM storms.

However, Sunday is looking drier.

Wednesday night: Spotty rain/drizzle. Low 64.

Thursday: Areas of rain and storms. High 74.