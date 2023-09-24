(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Sunday will bring back ample sunshine and warmer temperatures with highs up in the upper 70s to around 80 in the afternoon.

Heading into next week, Monday will continue the warming trend with highs in the mid-80s with partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we will see more clouds and cooler temperatures as a weak trough moves into the eastern third of the country. Hit and miss showers are expected Tuesday and Wednesday along with high temperature in the mid to upper 70s for the rest of the week.

Out in the Central Atlantic, Tropical Storm Philippe has formed with the storm not expected to impact land and will recurve by the middle of next week.