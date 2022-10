CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – We’re looking at an extended period, this first ten days of October, of cooler than normal temperatures.

The sky conditions will be mixed clouds with some sun, limited Sunday.

GAMEDAY FORECAST! You will probably want a light jacket handy, but other than that you should be in good shape if you're heading to BofA Stadium! pic.twitter.com/uVRXVOBo9V — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) October 2, 2022

More sun than clouds Monday and for most of the work week ahead.

We are looking for a new reinforcing cool air blast late Friday!