CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Expect a much calmer day out there today!

All wind warnings and advisories have been dropped. Winds are relaxing across the area, still a bit breezy in the mountains, but not as gusty as yesterday.

A cooler high-pressure sinks in behind yesterday’s front. Expect mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures today. Highs will be seasonal, in the upper 60s.

It stays clear, cool, and quiet tonight with lows in the 40s.

A weak hiccup brings in a batch of showers tomorrow. Expect clouds and some rain around with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be cloudy and warm, temperatures climb into the middle 80s. The warmer temperatures come ahead of our next cold front, expect showers and storms again by Thursday.

This front could come with some severe weather in the Midwest again, so we’ll be checking for ingredients for some stronger storms.

It looks like it stays unsettled with showers and storms possible Friday through part of the Easter holiday weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler & calmer. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear & cool. Low: 48.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High: 67.