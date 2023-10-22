CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’re in for another wonderful day this Sunday as the weekend comes to an end. A chilly morning will lead to a warm afternoon with sunny skies dominating yet again.

High pressure continues to drive the forecast as overnight lows have dipped into the 40s & 50s. Winds are light around Uptown but breezy in the mountains with up to 25-mile-per-hour wind gusts to start your day.

With dry air in place, we’ll warm up significantly with highs making a run for the low 70s this afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny as breezy winds arrive in the Queen City out of the northwest between 8 and 13 miles per hour. Wind gusts can be as fast as 22 miles per hour at times.

We’ll lock in this fall-like pattern with chilly overnights and mild afternoons heading into the work week. Low 70s will be on tap for Monday & Tuesday as overnight lows dip into the 40s.

A warming trend will usher in the mid to upper 70s heading into the second half of the work week as highs approach the low 80s by the following weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 72.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 41.