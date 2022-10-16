CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It was a wonderful start to the weekend across the Carolinas as ample sunshine and warm temperatures dominated the region. Expect more of the same Sunday even as clouds will be on the increase.

Overnight on Sunday and Monday morning a strong cold front will move through and bring some showers first followed by the coldest weather we have seen all Fall for the Carolinas with frost possible for the middle of the week. Besides the showers tomorrow night, don’t expect much in the way of rain chances for the region. As for the rest of your weekend, expect more generally dry weather Sunday along with warm temperatures as highs get near 80 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day with showers possible in the mountains during the evening hours.

Most of the wet weather associated with the front will move through during the overnight with just a couple of showers possible Monday morning before the skies clear in the afternoon. Behind the cold front you can expect another mild day Monday afternoon before the colder air moves in with highs in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. The colder air really starts to rush in overnight into Tuesday with a hard freeze likely for the mountains and low 40s in Charlotte. Even with mostly sunny skies, temperatures will struggle just to make it to the 60-degree mark and likely won’t get there Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lows will bottom out on Wednesday morning with lows in the mid-30s in Charlotte with frost possible. Later in the week, we should see a slight rebound in temperatures, but temperatures will stay on the chilly side with highs in the 60s. Besides the showers early Monday you can expect dry weather all week long, but you will certainly need a thick coast in the morning.

In the meantime, enjoy one last warm day, Sunday!