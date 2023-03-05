CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another beautiful day is on tap across the Queen City!

High pressure remains in control. Expect mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures with highs near 70 degrees.

It stays clear and quiet overnight with lows in the middle 40s.

We continue to warm up as we start the work week, temperatures climb into the low to middle 70s Monday and Tuesday.

A weak front could bring a few showers Tuesday, mostly to the mountains. The rest of us will likely stay dry. We’ll all cool down back to more seasonal 60s behind the front by Wednesday.

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures hang around through the end of the week. It looks like our next big rainmaker doesn’t arrive until Friday into Saturday.

Today: Mostly sunny, mild. High: 69.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 73.