CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a cool day we are tracking an even cooler Sunday on the way as more cold air moves into the Carolinas. For the week of Christmas temperatures will stay chilly with highs likely in the 40s all week long.

Thursday and Friday we are expecting an arctic front to move through the eastern half of the country bringing rain along potentially some mountain snow on the backside of the storm. But the bigger story will be just how cold your Christmas weekend will be with lows in the teens and highs around freezing.

As for the rest of your weekend we are tracking more cold air that will be moving into the Carolinas overnight with possible snow flurries in the mountains. Lows Sunday morning will be down in the upper 20s with highs in the mid-40s. The good news is that we should have partly cloudy skies.

Heading through the week of Christmas, we will start off dry and chilly with the chilly temperatures staying around all week long. There is the chance of some isolated showers Tuesday and Wednesday as a weak disturbance out ahead of the main system moves through. The biggest impact of this system will be clouds that will help hold our temperatures down in the low to mid-40s.

Of course, though, the big story of next week is a large and powerful storm system that will be developing along an arctic front pushing through the country. Rain will move in on Thursday and will continue through Friday morning.

Temperatures will be at their warmest early Friday as southerly winds crank, but very quickly brutally cold air will surge into the region with possible wraparound snow in the mountains. Behind this system expect the weekend of Christmas to feel like the North Pole with highs in the mid-30s and lows around 20.