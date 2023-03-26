CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our front from yesterday didn’t go too far, it’s still sitting to our south. Storms are firing up over northern Alabama and Georgia, these will follow the front into Charlotte today.

⚠️🟢🧊PEA-SIZED HAIL: Check out the loud, bouncy hail that came down with torrential rain & some lightning in West Charlotte!



Many little pea-sized hail stones bounced on our pavement here at 📺@Queen_City_News!#ncwx @QCNWeather @NWSGSP pic.twitter.com/0JPso7jmEP — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) March 26, 2023

Expect a round of showers and storms early today. Storms will be capable of heavy rain and lightning. An isolated storm may pack damaging winds in South Carolina.

Otherwise expect a drier second half of the day with warm highs in the lower 70s.

Another round of showers arrives late tonight into tomorrow morning. A weak hiccup rides the stalled front to the south again.

We’ll start your Monday morning commute with rain and temperature around 60 degrees. A few showers could linger later in the day with highs in the middle 70s again.

Temperatures trend cooler and closer to average behind this front by midweek. Temperatures return to the upper 60s Tuesday, cooler middle 60s with sunshine Wednesday.

The cooldown is brief. Temperatures ramp back up into the 70s by Thursday and Friday ahead of our next front.

Today: Scattered storms mainly early, partly cloudy. High: 72.

Tonight: Showers late. Low: 59.