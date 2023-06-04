CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A front is exiting south this morning, and showers are clearing.

After hitting our first 90-degree day of the year on Saturday, it will be cooler and less humid today. Saturday’s high of 91 degrees comes about 2 weeks late for the average first 90-degree heat of the year.

It will be cooler and less humid today behind the front, expect highs in the upper 70s to feel more comfortable.

It stays quiet tonight, seasonal lows in the 60s.

We’ll find mostly sunny skies on Monday, warmer, more seasonal highs in the low to middle 80s.

The week looks mostly quiet. A weak front may bring isolated storms late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures drop off some late week, but we are not expecting anything too drastic. Highs will climb to the upper 80s on Tuesday, falling to the lower 80s by Thursday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 61.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, warmer. High: 83.