CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another nice day is ahead! High pressure remains in control, but with it shifting east, winds are turning out of the south. That means, it’s not nearly as cold this morning.

Expect a few more clouds with mild highs inching closer to 60 degrees.

A big warm-up starts to take shape as we get into the work week. Temperatures climb towards 70 degrees Monday, and well into the 70s on Tuesday.

It looks like temperatures will be in record territory on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs approaching 80 degrees!

Rain chances look spotty with this spring-like warmth.

Today: Partly cloudy. High: 59.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 45.

Tomorrow, Presidents’ Day: Partly cloudy, warmer. High: 69.