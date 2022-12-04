CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Drier and cooler Sunday ahead!

Cooler air is arriving behind yesterday’s front. We’ll keep skies mostly cloudy, and temperatures below average with highs in the lower 50s.

It stays mostly cloudy and cool tonight, lows dip to freezing.

We’ll keep things mostly dry and seasonal on Monday. Expect clouds and 50s. Rain arrives late/ overnight as an unsettled stretch begins.

A front stalls and meanders near the Carolinas Tuesday through the end of the week, keeping rounds of showers in the forecast.

For now, it looks like Tuesday will be the wettest day. Rain becomes more hit-and-miss later in the week. Skies stay cloudy, and temperatures actually stay mild with highs in the 60s.

Today: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 34.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, rain late. High: 54.