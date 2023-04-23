CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It is much colder this morning behind yesterday’s front. Expect lots of sunshine today, with cooler highs in the lower 70s.

A reinforcing shot of cold air arrives tonight with an additional cold front. A few showers are possible with this front mainly southeast of Charlotte. Any rain will be light and spotty.

Temperatures dip towards freezing in the High Country. FREEZE WARNING take effect at 2 AM for Avery, Ashe, and Watauga counties. FROST ADVISORY take effect at 2 AM for Burke & Caldwell counties. Both the Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory go until 9 AM Monday. Take in and cover up your plants!

Overnight lows won’t be as cold in Charlotte, temperatures drop to the middle 40s.

Cool sunshine returns Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s.

Our next storm brings widespread rain on Wednesday. Temperatures stay chilly, only in the lower 60s.

Thursday looks mostly dry, our buffer day before more rain returns Friday. Temperatures stay cool and below average all week.

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 72.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Showers SE, Freeze in Mtns. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 68.