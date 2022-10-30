CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cool and cloudy weekend continues!

Clouds continue to spill in ahead of our Halloween storm. Expect thick clouds and gray skies today. A few spotty, misty showers are possible. Overall, the day stays cool and damp with highs only in the lower 60s.

A few spotty showers are possible again tonight with lows in the middle 50s.

The storm finally arrives on Halloween. Showers arrive in the morning, and linger through much of the afternoon. Expect on-and-off again spooky showers under gray skies. It does look like showers could linger for trick-or-treaters in the evening on their hunt for candy.

Showers and gray skies keep temperatures cool again with highs in the middle 60s. It will still feel damp for trick-or-treat.

The last of the showers exit Tuesday morning, with just clouds lingering Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures start to rebound with highs in the lower 70s.

There’s one small chance of a shower on Wednesday, otherwise, it looks like we’ll dry out late week with temperatures rebounding into the low to middle 70s.

Today: Cloudy & cool, spotty showers. High: 62.

Tonight: Cloudy, spotty showers. Low: 54.

Tomorrow, Halloween: Cloudy, spooky showers. High: 66.