CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a dry and summery day on Saturday, our next big storm arrives late today.

The first part of the afternoon will be warm and mostly dry. Temperatures climb into the middle 80s, it will feel a bit muggier as moisture increases and dew points go up.

Showers and storms arrive late this afternoon and evening, after 1 PM, and they’ll come in a few rounds.

One or two strong to severe storms are possible, mainly with damaging winds and large hail. The main severe threat stays to our west today.

A few showers/ storms linger overnight as the cold front approaches. Overnight lows stay warm and muggy in the upper 60s.

An additional line of showers and storms comes through with the cold front on Monday, mainly early. The juice for severe storms this time lies mainly to the east. One or two severe storms are possible, mainly with the threat of damaging winds and large hail.

Temperatures stay warm and muggy on Monday, expect highs in the middle 80s.

The front clears going into Tuesday, leaving us mostly sunny and a bit cooler. Expect highs in the lower 80s with plenty of sunshine.

A storm chance returns on Wednesday with another front nearby.

Those storm chances don’t last too long, it looks dry, warm, and sticky late week. Expect sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees to wrap up the work week!

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Today: Storms late. High: 85.

Tonight: Some showers. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Scattered storms. High: 83.