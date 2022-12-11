CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our cloudy stretch continues for one more day!

We stay unsettled and stuck in the clouds as a cold front passes today. Expect mostly cloudy and overcast skies with some showers rolling in by lunchtime. Most of the rain hangs from Charlotte and south, areas near/ north of I-40 stay cloudy but dry.

Rain will be light. Temperatures stay cool with highs in the lower 50s.

It stays mostly cloudy tonight, lows in the lower 40s.

We finally get more full sunshine to start the week Monday and Tuesday. It stays seasonal on Monday, but gets chilly on Tuesday. Highs might not break 50 degrees!

Next cold front is already on the move to start the week. It could bring another round of severe weather to parts of the Deep South on Tuesday. Leftover showers make it to the Carolinas by Wednesday into Thursday. No severe weather is expected locally.

The front is strong, so it will carry a big push of cold air behind it. Temperatures plunge behind the front going into next weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, showers south. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 56.