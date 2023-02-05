CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our Arctic high pressure is lifting north and east out of the Carolinas, it’s not as cold this morning.

We’re not as frigid today, but not as bright either. Clouds increase as a weak disturbance passes to our east. It looks like Charlotte misses out on any rain. Temperatures climb into the middle 50s, closer to average.

It stays cool and quiet tonight. Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the middle 30s.

Monday looks beautiful! Full sunshine and mild temperatures return. Expect highs around 60 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

The work week starts quiet and dry. We continue to thaw out, a gradual warming trend takes us into the upper 60s by Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain chances don’t return until Thursday into Friday.

Today: Mostly cloudy, seasonal. High: 56.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, beautiful! High: 61.