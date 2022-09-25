CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Sunday we are tracking another cold front on the way that could bring some scattered showers and storms during the later afternoon and early evening hours. Behind the front we are expecting fabulous Fall weather through Wednesday of next week, with comfortable temperatures, low humidity, and a solid amount of sunshine.

The second half of the week will be dictated by the final track of Ian, but it is looking increasingly likely at least some impacts will come to the Carolinas. As for the rest of the weekend, if you have any plans tonight you will be in good shape and only a light jacket is needed with lows around 60 overnight. Sunday is looking warmer with dry weather through lunch, but our next cold front will start to push through the region with some scattered showers and storms possible for low country during the early evening hours. If you plan on going to the Panthers game tomorrow, you should be fine dry weather and low 80s around kickoff. Heading into next week behind the cold front we really should have some amazing weather through Wednesday.

Temperatures will be trending down into the 70s with lows in the 50s. Until Ian potentially starts to impact the Carolinas Thursday there really is nothing to worry about for the region. But of course, when we get to the second half of the week the big and only story will be what is currently Tropical Storm Ian. As of 5PM it is currently spinning in the central Caribbean Sea with winds of 45 MPH. NHC is forecasting Ian to become a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 MPH early next week in the Gulf with a landfall now likely somewhere on the NW coast of Florida.

From there, the remnants of the storm will likely push significant amounts of rain and potential severe weather into parts of the Carolinas. There is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to the final track and we will be watching the storm closely.