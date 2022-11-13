CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A strong cold front will move in on Sunday.

The highest mountain tops could see some snowflakes flying Sunday morning. Sunday will be brighter and drier behind the front… just cooler! Highs will only reach the mid-50s, about 10 degrees below average.

The cold, winter-like air will stick around all next week. Highs will only be in the 40s and 50s, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Lows in the mountains will drop into the teens!

At the same time, another low-pressure system will track through the Carolinas from the southwest.

This will bring a chilly rain to the region Tuesday into early Wednesday. Brrr!

Sunday: Mostly sunny and cooler. 41/54.