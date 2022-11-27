CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A rainy start gives way to sunshine later!

Showers are around this morning, bringing some wet roads, but the front is fast. Showers last until about noon before clearing.

So, Panthers tailgates will be wet, but rain starts to clear for kickoff. We may even have the return of some sunshine by the 4th quarter!

Temperatures will be warm with highs near 70 degrees.

We start out the work week quiet, expect sunshine and 60s Monday and Tuesday.

Our next front brings some rain on Wednesday. Behind that front lies some cooler air. Temperatures drop into the 50s late week.

Today: Rain early, then decreasing clouds High: 69.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 46.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 63.