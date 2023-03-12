CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We’ve got a wet, and for some an icy start today.

Rain is rolling into the Queen City, but as temperatures flirt with freezing, an icy mix is being reported for the High Country.

ICE STORM WARNING is in effect until 2 PM Sunday for Avery County. Freezing rain reports are already coming in. The concern is that ice totals could approach 0.3” which would mean treacherous road conditions and maybe a few isolated power outages.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until 2 PM Sunday for our other mountain counties: Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties. A wintry mix is still expected to bring light accumulations, but slick road conditions today. Expect about 1-2” snow and up to 0.2” of ice. Roads will be slick, snow-covered at times. Use caution!

Expect all rain showers in Charlotte as we go into the afternoon. Temperatures stay chilly thanks to the clouds and rain, highs stay stuck in the 40s.

The rain clears out by the evening. Sunshine returns on Monday with seasonal 60s.

Cold air spills into the Carolinas by Tuesday and Wednesday, with freezing temperatures likely overnight. If you have any blooming flowers on your patio, you’ll need to cover them up or take them in!

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Today: Showers, mountain mix. High: 44.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 40.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 60.