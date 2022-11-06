CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Scattered showers stay in the mix as a cold front approaches.

The cold front arrives today, we’ve already had a round of scattered showers this morning. A few showers linger this afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures stay warm and muggy in the upper 70s. We fell 1 degree shy of record yesterday. Today, we’ll flirt with records again; the record for Charlotte is 82 degrees set back in 2003.

It stays warm and muggy tonight as the last of the showers exit. Lows only drop into the lower 60s.

Sunshine returns on Monday, but it stays warm with highs in the upper 70s. We might actually tie or break the record warm high tomorrow. I am forecasting 78 degrees, which is the record set back in 1938!

We’ll start to cool off by Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs start to dip closer to average, maybe even below average in the middle 60s on Wednesday.

Our next rain chance actually sends our eyes to the tropics. A little wave of low pressure is developing near the Caribbean. It may or may not earn a name. Regardless of what it’s called, it looks like it squeezes into a front, bringing widespread rain to the Carolinas on Friday.

We need the rain, drought conditions continue to develop after a very dry October.

Today: Mostly cloudy & warm, scattered showers. High: 77. Record: 82 (2003).

Tonight: Muggy & warm. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & warm. High: 78. Record: 78 (1938).