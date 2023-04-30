CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another round of rain is moving through! We’re wrapping up a very wet month with even more rain in the bucket.

A storm is moving in from the Gulf of Mexico, expect widespread rain mainly early today. It looks drier through the second half of the day, more peeks through the clouds possible after lunchtime.

An isolated thunderstorm could be capable of heavy rain, lightning, or damaging winds. Stay weather aware!

Once we find more breaks in the clouds later, temperatures could climb into the lower 70s.

It stays cool and quiet tonight, lows drop into the middle 40s.

Sunshine returns on Monday, but it will be breezy and cooler. Westerly winds gust to 30 mph, the push of colder air keeps highs stuck in the middle 60s, about 10 degrees below average.

We’ll keep sunshine and cool 60s through the middle of the week. Temperatures rebound into the 70s by Thursday.

After a wet week it looks like we’ll get a dry stretch this time around. It looks dry through Friday, possibly Saturday.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Today: Showers & storms mainly early. High: 72.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 45.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy & cooler. High: 67.