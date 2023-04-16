CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – If you have outdoor plans, you’ll need to stay weather aware today!

A cold front arrives today with a couple scattered showers and storms. The best timing for these storms is late in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stay warm with highs near 80 degrees.

The warm and sticky air could fuel a stronger storm or two. Marginal Severe Risk is in play for isolated cases of damaging winds and large hail.

Sunshine returns as high pressure moves in on Monday. We’ll be briefly cooler with highs around 70 degrees.

Warming trend quickly takes us into the lower 80s again by Wednesday. High pressure remains in control through the work week, keeping a sunny stretch and warming temperatures.

Some showers return on Friday as our next front arrives.

Today: Scattered storms. High: 79.

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler. Low: 50.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 71.