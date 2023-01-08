CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rain returns for a wet second half of the weekend.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until 7 PM for Ashe & Watauga counties in the mountains. Temperatures there will flirt with freezing today, so as showers roll through, a light wintry mix is possible.

Snow and sleet totals will be less than 1”. Ice accumulation will be less than 0.10”. Any accumulation will be minor, the main impact will be a few slick spots on untreated roads possible.

Rain is expected for the rest of the area as the weak storm brings rounds of showers. The first round arrives early this morning/ afternoon. Clouds hang tight and temperatures stay cool with highs in the lower 50s. The second round of rain arrives with the final push of the cold front this evening.

Any rain will be light, rain totals around 0.5” expected.

Some fog is possible tonight, otherwise rain exits and temperatures drop to the upper 30s.

Seasonal sunshine returns Monday with highs in the middle 50s.

We stay quiet and seasonal through most of the work week. Expect highs in the middle and upper 50s. Our next bring storm brings the return of some rain late Thursday into Friday.

Today: Rounds of showers. Mountain wintry mix. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High: 54.