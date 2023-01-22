CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect until noon Sunday for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, Burke, and Caldwell counties.

As rain moves in this morning, temperatures are flirting just enough with freezing that an icy rain is showing up on radar. This could leave a thin glaze less than 0.10” of ice on roads. Watch for slick spots in the morning!

The rest of the Piedmont will see a chilly, plain rain today. Expect showers to start in the morning, lingering through the afternoon. Another push of rain is likely in the evening as the front finally crosses.

Clouds and rain will keep temperatures chilly. Highs will struggle in the middle 40s.

Rain clears out for cool sunshine on Monday. Temperatures remain in the lower 50s.

It stays seasonal through Tuesday. Our next big storm brings rain back into the forecast by Wednesday.

Much colder air lies behind this storm, it looks chilly late week!

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Today: Mtn. mix, chilly rain elsewhere. High: 45.

Tonight: Showers exit, mostly cloudy. Low: 39.

Tomorrow: Mtn. snow, otherwise mostly sunny elsewhere. High: 51.