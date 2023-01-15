CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a few days of severe storms and winter alerts, we are finally finding more quiet and seasonal weather today.

High pressure remains in control today. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, skies stay mostly sunny. Temperatures rebound closer to average with highs in the lower 50s.

It stays clear and cold tonight, lows drop into the upper 20s.

We are still quiet on MLK Day. Clouds will increase some ahead of our next storm, but we stay dry. Temperatures continue to rebound to more mild highs in the middle 50s.

Our next storm arrives with some rain on Tuesday. Expect scattered showers and mild temperatures nearing 60 degrees.

Temperatures stay mild behind this front. Clouds linger on Wednesday, our one day break between a series of storms. Rain returns with our next storm on Thursday. Temperatures will be pretty warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Friday looks dry.

