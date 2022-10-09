CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cool and sunny weekend continues!

Canadian high pressure continues to dip south, bringing in some cooler fall-like air. After some frost to start in the mountains, temperatures still struggle today despite sunshine. Expect highs in the middle/ upper 60s across the Charlotte area.

Clear and chilly again tonight, lows dip into the upper 40s! Bundle up at the bus stop Monday morning.

We keep a sunny stretch through Wednesday, temperatures warm closer to average into the 70s.

Our next front brings more widespread rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Cool, fall-like sunshine returns behind it for next weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 69.

Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low: 49.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & cool. High: 71.