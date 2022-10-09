CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cool and sunny weekend continues!
Canadian high pressure continues to dip south, bringing in some cooler fall-like air. After some frost to start in the mountains, temperatures still struggle today despite sunshine. Expect highs in the middle/ upper 60s across the Charlotte area.
Clear and chilly again tonight, lows dip into the upper 40s! Bundle up at the bus stop Monday morning.
We keep a sunny stretch through Wednesday, temperatures warm closer to average into the 70s.
Our next front brings more widespread rain late Wednesday into Thursday. Cool, fall-like sunshine returns behind it for next weekend.
Today: Mostly sunny, cool. High: 69.
Tonight: Clear & chilly. Low: 49.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & cool. High: 71.