CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Hello Everyone! I Hope everybody is having a great weekend so far!

Sunday we are expecting more of the same with a pop-up shower or storm throughout the day starting east and slowly pushing west. Temperatures Sunday will again be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s depending on shower and storm coverage during the day. Next week kicks off back to school and we should have good but hot weather with highs again in the low 90s along with muggy conditions. Expect this to continue through Wednesday when a front will move through dropping the humidity but not our temperatures all that much as temperatures should remain in the 90s, but it will feel more comfortable.

Out in the tropics, things are beginning to heat up as we are not tracking three areas of interest with one particular wave in the Central Atlantic being the one to watch.

Some models do develop this system into a hurricane later next weekend, but there is a lot of uncertainty and will need to be monitored closely.