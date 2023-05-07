CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures will be turning warmer heading into this week along with scattered showers and storms returning to the forecast as well.

As for the rest of the weekend, Sunday will start off sunny once again, but we could see a storm or two in the afternoon, especially north of Charlotte. Highs will be slightly warmer in the low 80s Sunday.

Heading into next week the warming trend will continue for the region with temperatures moving into the mid and even upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. Along with the warming temperatures you will also notice rising humidity for the region, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water. Scattered showers and storms are also expected for Monday and Tuesday well.

Later in the week we should see a weak cold front move through the Carolinas helping to cool down our temperatures heading towards the weekend. But make no mistake, this week will feel much more like May in the Carolinas. Showers are also possible to end the week as well, but look scattered in nature.

In the meantime, enjoy the fabulous weather this weekend! Have a great Sunday!