CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Winter-like chill continues this weekend!

After a gusty overnight in the mountains, winds will start to subside there through the day. It stays breezy with gusts to 30 mph, but not nearly as gusty. Winds will bite though, as cold air rushes in…highs get stuck in the 30s in the High Country!

Not much warmer across the Piedmont. The north winds continue to usher in another cold shot. Even in Charlotte, temperatures really struggle to hit 50 degrees despite lots of sunshine. Bundle up!

It will be frigid tonight. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to drop into the 20s!! Heavy jackets, hats, and gloves are a must at the bus stop in the morning.

It stays sunny and cool on Monday with highs in the 50s.

Overall, we’re quiet through the middle of the week. Temperatures start to rebound as the chill retreats north. Expect some sunshine with highs creeping closer to average in the lower 60s by Wednesday.

We’re watching two storms as we head towards Thanksgiving:

Storm 1 – A coastal storm brings rain from Florida up the Carolina coast Wednesday. It continues to look like this one misses Charlotte to the east, leaving us mostly dry through Thanksgiving.

2 – Another front arrives going into Black Friday. For now, it looks like most of Thanksgiving is continues to be dry, maybe just some clouds and spotty showers. Scattered showers look more likely for shoppers on Black Friday.

Temperatures stay near average with both storms, expect highs in the upper 50s.

Today: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 50.

Tonight: Clear & cold. Low: 24.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny & chilly. High: 54.