(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening and happy Saturday! After the mess that was this morning, we are dry and will dry during the overnight hours across the Carolinas. We are expecting some snow showers Sunday in the mountains, with sunshine elsewhere expected along with warmer temperatures. More active weather is on the way next week with a strong storm system on Tuesday that will bring inches of rain and possible severe weather as well. Another storm system is likely on the way for the end of the week as well.

As for tonight and Sunday, cloud cover will continue to stick around throughout the overnight hours as temperatures dip down towards the mid-30s. On Sunday, we are expecting sunshine in Charlotte, but snow showers are expected to develop in the mountains, with a couple of inches possible at some of the area ski resorts. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid-50s.

Next week will start dry on Monday, but we are expecting heavy rain on the way for Tuesday along with a brief period of ice in the mountains. This will be due to a powerful low-pressure system cutting up towards the Great Lakes and in addition to the heavy rain, isolated severe weather is also possible as the front moves through the region.

Behind the storm, the middle of the week looks dry and seasonal, with temperatures in the 50s. Once we get to the end of the week, we are expecting another storm system that could bring us more heavy rain heading into the weekend.

In the meantime, enjoy your weekend!