(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A stationary front keeps some scattered showers and storms in the forecast today. Any storm could be capable of a quick downpour, but the widespread Flood Watches have been allowed to expire.

Temperatures stay in the lower 80s.

Mostly cloudy skies hang around overnight, lows drop into the upper 60s.

It looks drier on Monday, expect a mix of sun and clouds. An isolated storm can’t be ruled out with that front still sitting nearby. With more sunshine, temperatures could climb into the middle 80s.

A cold front approaches Tuesday, additional showers and storms look likely. Temperatures will be warm, with highs in the upper 80s. The front makes its final pass on Wednesday, scattered showers and storms are possible before it dries out.

Behind that front lies much cooler air. We’ll get a taste of fall by Thursday! Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s. Overnight lows could even dip into the 50s by Friday morning.

The cold front not only brings a shot of cool air, but it also acts as a fence along the East Coast, keeping Hurricane Lee continuing to track offshore.

While direct impacts to the Carolinas continue to look unlikely, dangerous swells and rip currents will be a threat from Maine to Florida.

The cool air hangs around through the weekend. Expect sunshine with cool highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Today: Partly cloudy, a few storms. High: 83.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Low: 67.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, isolated storms. High: 86.