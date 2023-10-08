(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good evening, and happy Sunday Funday! It was a cool and beautiful day across the Carolinas, with another night of chilly temperatures on the way for the region. Frost advisories are in effect for our foothill and mountain counties, with temperatures expected to fall again into the 30s overnight. The start of the week looks generally pleasant outside of the mountains, with temperatures starting to rebound. By the end of the week, we are expecting another front Friday into Saturday that will bring us some needed showers to the Carolinas.

As for tonight and Monday, mostly clear skies are expected overnight, helping temperatures to again crash down into the low 40s in Charlotte and mid-30s up in the mountains. After a chilly start Monday morning, temperatures should rebound back up into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. Up in the mountains, an approaching weak front could bring a couple of afternoon showers.

Going through the rest of the week, we should see temperatures rebound, but ample cloud cover on Wednesday and Thursday will likely prevent a return to highs in the 80s. Friday and Saturday, our next cold front will push through the region, bringing likely scattered showers both days. Cooler air behind the front won’t move in until Sunday when temperatures will likely stay in the upper 60s.

In the meantime, if you love chilly nights, this is another perfect night for you! Have a great week!