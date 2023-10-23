(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After a sunny, cool day, expect a warming trend this week.

High pressure is in control. Despite sunshine, north winds are keeping us a bit cool today.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

It stays clear and chilly tonight with lows dropping in the 40s.

Seasonal sunshine returns tomorrow, highs climb in the lower 70s.

High pressure remains in control through the week, keeping skies sunny. As it nudges east, southerly winds will send a gradual warming trend into the Carolinas.

Temperatures start to climb towards 80 degrees by Friday. Overnights won’t be as chilly with lows in the 50s.

Our next front arrives sometime around Halloween with spooky showers and a bone-chilly cooldown. More details to come on the exact timing of that rain and cooldown.

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, seasonal. High: 72.