CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — As we close the week, we are tracking some showers across the Carolinas as a week cold front pushes through the region.

That front won’t impact our temperatures but will help control our humidity. Heading into next week, a nearly stationary upper-level low will be the catalyst for potentially several days of scattered showers and storms.

A front moving through the Carolinas will help to push down the mugginess just in time for Father's Day Weekend! pic.twitter.com/gRVM33s5rV — Andrew Brightman (@ABrightManWx) June 16, 2023

As for tonight and your Father’s Day weekend, the showers we saw earlier this evening will be clearing out, followed by clear skies overnight.

Saturday will be sunny and toasty, with temperatures pushing up again towards the 90-degree mark, but the humidity will not be out of control. We will see smoke elevated levels of smoke levels as well.

Sunday will continue to be sunny, with highs in the low 90s for your Father’s Day.

Next week looks unsettled, with shower and storm chances beginning to creep up starting on Juneteenth. This will be due to an upper-level low-pressure system stalling across the southeast, with days of rain possible for some. Right now, the heaviest rain looks to be focused to our south, with the bulk of our wet weather starting to move in on Wednesday.

Thanks to the increasing rain chances, our temperatures will start to head down with highs in the lower 80s by mid-week.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunny and toasty weather for your Father’s Day Weekend!