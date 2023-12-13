(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wednesday got a little warmer, with the high temperature reaching 61 at Charlotte.

But don’t get used to that — we’ll be a bit cooler again behind a dry cold front for the rest of the week.

Early-morning temps will stay just as cold, however. Lows remain in the mid-20s to low-30s through Saturday morning.

At the same time high pressure will be scooting out Friday as low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico. This strong system may bring tropical storm-like conditions to Florida on Saturday, and the eastern Carolinas Sunday into Monday.

This means wind gusts up to 50-plus mph along the Carolina coast, which would obviously have an impact when it comes to power outages, coastal erosion and flooding. Here in the Piedmont, Foothills and mountains, heavy rounds of rain will be possible, along with wind gusts 20-35 mph.

It’s still too early to nail down exact details, but at this point, plan for a dry Saturday and rainy, windy Sunday. Rain and wind could linger into Monday as well, possibly ending with a wintry mix or snow in the mountains.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 31.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 54.