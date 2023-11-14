(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’ll see another day with above-normal temperatures but clouds will roll in as a low-pressure system churns over the Gulf of Mexico.

Tuesday starts off slightly warmer than Monday but still cool. Thin clouds have limited the amount of overnight cooling as temperatures sit in the 30s and low 40s to start the day.

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for much of the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s throughout the day. We’ll cool off just slightly through mid-week as highs only hit the low to mid-60s.

Clouds will increase Wednesday through Friday as a low-pressure system tracks east across the Gulf of Mexico. While moisture increased over the Carolina’s an approaching cold front will usher in spotty showers heading into the weekend.

We’ll dry out on Saturday with temperatures sliding from the upper 60s to low.

Today: Mild with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 67.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 40.