CHARLOTTE (PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure continues to impact the Carolinas, keeping rain chances low through the middle of the week.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Tuesday starts partly cloudy and warm as temperatures around the Queen City sit in the low 70s and upper 60s. Winds are relatively light out of the north, between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Look for today to be mostly sunny and hot as temperatures make a run for the upper 80s this afternoon. There will be a slight chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm developing during the peak heating hour of the day.

Temperatures overnight will dip slightly below average in the upper 60s heading into Wednesday. Partly cloudy skies and upper 80s should continue through mid-week before cooler temperatures and rain chances take hold Thursday.

Low to mid-80s will finish off the work week with showers and storms likely. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 80s to low 90s through the weekend, with intermittent storm chances lingering through Monday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot with spotty showers. High: 88.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Low: 67.