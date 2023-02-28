CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s been a warm and sunny afternoon! We already broke our daily record high-temperature today.

Temperatures near 80 degrees break the previous record of 78 degrees set in 2011.

🌡️💽RECORD WARM: So far Charlotte has hit 79°! That breaks the record high temperature 78° set back in 2011!!



This continues a snow-less, cold-less winter in Charlotte. February currently has a 8° fever!!#ncwx #climatematters @QCNWeather pic.twitter.com/npYYiSNDgd — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) February 28, 2023

It stays quiet overnight tonight. Expect mostly clear skies and lows near 50 degrees.

Expect more blue skies and warm temperatures tomorrow. Temperatures continue to sit in record territory, with highs in the upper 70s. The record at Charlotte is a little warmer tomorrow, sitting at 82 degrees, set in 1918!

The sunny, warm pattern starts to shake some on Thursday as rain moves in ahead of our next big storm. Showers move in as early as the morning commute. Despite clouds and rain, temperatures should stay warm, with highs in the 70s.

The front moves in on Friday, and showers come with rumbles of thunder. The spring-like storm will contain some ingredients for strong to severe storms. We must continue to watch the timing and threats for this line of storms. Please stay tuned for updates.

Cooler air arrives once the front clears. Expect sunshine and cooler, more seasonal 60s through the weekend.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Low: 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 76. Record: 82 (1918)