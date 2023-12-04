(PINPOINT WEATHER) — A disturbance moving through the region brought some light rain and light mountain snow Monday afternoon and evening.
It’s tapering off tonight, but a stronger disturbance will bring more substantial accumulating mountain snow by Wednesday morning.
The key word here is mountains. At lower elevations through the Charlotte area, it will be nice and sunny the rest of the week. Temperatures will get cooler for mid- to late-week, with highs back in the low- to mid-50s Wednesday and Thursday. Early-morning temps will fall below freezing for Thursday morning.
However, in the mountains, snow will begin by Tuesday evening, with snow showers lasting into the night and Wednesday morning. 1-2 inches could pile up in places like Boone, Jefferson and Blowing Rock. But near the Tennessee border and ski country, up to 5 inches could fall!
Active weather returns Sunday with more rain and windy conditions.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 39.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 60.