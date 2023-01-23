CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — It was a tale of two different types of weather across our region today!

Snowy and blustery in the mountains, with sunshine around the Charlotte area and beyond. But the snow has been tapering off in the mountains, and the wind will settle through tonight.

Tuesday will be a sunny and seasonal one! After a frigid cold start in the morning with lows in the 20s, highs reach the low and mid-50s in the afternoon.

Wednesday turns wet again. As the next low-pressure system rolls in from the southwest, widespread, heavy rain will move in for the morning drive.

A few storms can’t be ruled out, either. Early in the morning in the mountains, there could be a bit of freezing rain with temps flirting with freezing.

Most of the rain will fall in the morning, adding up to more than an inch in some neighborhoods. Showers will linger as they move east of Charlotte in the afternoon.

The rest of the week is dry and cool!