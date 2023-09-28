(PINPOINT WEATHER) — After the cloud cover this morning sunshine has moved in this afternoon and expected to last for the foreseeable future.

High temperatures Thursday afternoon were back up into the mid- and upper-70s with even warmer weather on the way this weekend.

Along with highs in the 80s this weekend, we are expecting dry and sunny weather for both Saturday and Sunday.

In fact, the dry weather is likely to stick around through most if not all of next week thanks to an upper-level ridge across the eastern half of the country.